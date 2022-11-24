BJP to take out 'Jan Aakrosh' rallies against Rajasthan govt

Jaipur: The BJP is gearing up to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on its fourth anniversary by taking out 'Jan Aakrosh' rallies in the state's 200 Assembly constituencies from December 1. BJP Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the rally and addressed a workshop of coordinators and co-coordinators of the party's organisational districts.



Poonia said the people of Rajasthan were fed up with the Congress government and wanted a change.

There is not only anti-incumbency but huge

resentment among the people, he said. He alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive off farmers' loans within 10 days of government formation in Rajasthan but the farmers were still waiting for the promise to be fulfilled. Gandhi should tell the people what happened to the promises made ahead of the last Assembly elections when he arrives in the state during the Rajasthan leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Poonia said.

The campaign against the Rajasthan government will be launched from Friday. It will be accompanied by campaigns on social media.

BJP leaders will hold a press conference at the party office in Jaipur on Saturday and in the districts on November 27, he said.

A state-level 'rath yatra' will be flagged off from Jaipur on November 29, while district-level yatras will start from November 30.

Rath yatras and Jan Akrosh rallies will be taken out in every Assembly constituency from December 1, he announced. The BJP will also observe December 17, the fourth anniversary of the Ashok Gehlot government, as a 'black day'. The Jan Aakrosh rallies will continue till December 20.