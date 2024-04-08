BJP to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls this week

New Delhi: In anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections set to commence on April 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of unveiling its much-anticipated party manifesto, sources revealed. With the draft copy reportedly ready, the BJP is poised to present its manifesto to the public this week, following recent meetings of the election manifesto committee held at the party headquarters.



Led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the 27-member election manifesto committee has convened to deliberate on many issues, drawing from inputs from across the nation. The manifesto’s focus is expected to revolve around significant promises aimed at the welfare of the impoverished and farmers, while also highlighting initiatives targeting women’s empowerment and job creation for the youth demographic.

According to reports, the BJP’s election manifesto is likely to adopt themes such as ‘Modi ki guarantee’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is part of the manifesto committee, recently emphasized the extensive public participation in shaping the manifesto, with over 3.75 lakh suggestions received via the party’s missed call service and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s app.

Goyal, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, disclosed that the committee extensively discussed the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, demonstrating the party’s long-term vision for the nation’s development. He underscored the public’s trust in the prime minister and their expectations from his leadership as reflected in the plethora of suggestions received.

Moreover, Goyal elucidated the exhaustive process of gathering inputs, which included deploying 916 video vans across more than 300 constituencies for a 35-day duration. Additionally, suggestions were solicited from various trade and industry associations, enriching the manifesto’s content with diverse perspectives.

Apart from Singh, the BJP’s manifesto committee boasts eminent figures such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman serving as the convener, along with several Union ministers and chief ministers from states like Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as seasoned politicians including Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje.

In contrast, the principal opposition party, the Congress, has already unveiled its manifesto titled ‘Nyay Patra,’ which includes promises such as advocating for a constitutional amendment to elevate the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), among other initiatives.

As the countdown to the Lok Sabha polls progresses, the electorate eagerly awaits the release of the BJP’s manifesto, poised to shape the discourse surrounding the upcoming elections.

With voting slated to commence on April 19 and results scheduled for declaration on June 4, 2024, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), political fervour continues to escalate as the nation gears up for a pivotal electoral battle.