BJP to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Matram’ at 150 places on Nov 7

New Delhi/Gurugram: ‘Vande Matram’ will be collectively sung at events planned in 150 places of significance across the country to mark 150 years of the national song, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend one such programme at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on November 7.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said the party plans to celebrate the milestone as a festival.

“Several programmes to celebrate the occasion will be organised across the country from November 7 to 26 (Constitution Day). Vande Matram will be sung at 150 places of significance on November 7, which will be followed by a pledge for using indigenous products,” Chugh said, adding poetry writing, recitation and painting will feature in these events across 20 days. Information about the PM attending the event was shared by BJP national secretary

Om Prakash Dhankar.