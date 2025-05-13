BJP to launch nationwide campaign highlighting success of ‘Op Sindoor’

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide campaign to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, the recent Indian military strikes carried out in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of senior party leaders and office-bearers held in New Delhi on Monday.

According to party sources, the meeting focused on strategies to communicate the achievements of the operation to the public and counter misinformation being spread across the country.

As part of its outreach efforts, the BJP will organise ‘Tiranga Yatras’ in various parts of India. These patriotic processions will involve Union ministers, Members of Parliament, elected representatives, and party workers from all levels. The ‘yatras’ aim to evoke national pride, pay tribute to the armed forces, and strengthen public support for the government’s firm stance on national security.

The campaign will also seek to highlight the courage and professionalism of the Indian armed forces and reinforce the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Additionally, the BJP plans to counter what it describes as “misleading narratives” surrounding the operation by presenting verified facts and clarifying the mission’s objectives.

‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched on May 7 by the Union government following the brutal killing of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. Based on intelligence inputs, Indian forces targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. According to official sources, the precision strikes resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists.