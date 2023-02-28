BJP to launch micro-level campaign across Telangana

New Delhi: As the mêlée continues over several ongoing political issues, the ruling party at the Centre Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch the “Praja Gosa, BJP Bharosa” campaign to take on KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) across Telangana. The party has already concluded booth-level meetings across all 119 assembly constituencies on Tuesday.



While speaking to Millennium Post, Ramchander Rao, a senior BJP leader from Telangana, underlined that the campaign aims to emphasise the misgovernance of BRS in the state and Prime

Minister Narendra Modi’s good and visionary governance at the Centre.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Telangana unit will soon commence holding 840 meetings across all mandals (divisions) in the state by the booth-level and mandal-level leaders to reach out to the mass.

They have already conducted around 11,000 street corner meetings at 9,000 ‘shakti kendras’. One ‘shakti kendra’ consists of 2-3 booths. There are a total of 32,000 booths in Telangana. BJP sources from the state also confirmed that all the state and national level leaders shall address at least 5 meetings.

In this regard, national president JP Nadda held a meeting at his residence here on Tuesday afternoon, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, prominent state leaders-including state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Murlidhar Rao, Arvind Dharampuri, DK Aruna, P Sudhakar Reddy and state in-charge Tarun

Chugh and Sunil Bansal

were present.

According to BJP sources, after the name of K Kavita, daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, emerged in the Delhi liquor scam, the BJP Telangana unit also discussed how the party can take this issue to the ground level.

BJP Telangana leader Ramchander Rao also mentioned that the state unit’s prime moto is to highlight the Modi government’s welfare schemes to the common people, especially the benefits of the central schemes, that they cannot avail in the state — Ayushman Bharat health scheme, 10 per cent EBC reservation, Fasal Beema Yojana, PM Laghu Seechai Yojana among others.

The National Executive members, MLAs, and even the district-level leaders will take part in the campaign.

Besides, agitational programmes will also be held by the Telangana state unit, focusing on women and student-related issues in the state.

Moreover, the BJP Telangana leaders also confirmed that once the planned programmes get over, the party’s senior central leaders including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani, party’s national president JP Nadda will hold at least 10 big rallies across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to address the rallies. However, the schedule of the programmes has not been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, a communique mentioned, “The party high-command was immensely pleased with the outcome and cohesiveness of the teamwork of the state unit and shared its mind and thoughts to state leadership and directed them to undertake steps to strengthen the organisation further.

They have advised the state leadership to intensify the struggle against the KCR-led Telangana government which is in the middle of corruption.”

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “The mood of the Telangana people is tilted towards BJP as it is the only political party in Telangana responding in no time to the needs and issues of people so collectively.”

“It is quiet a fact that BJP has emerged as an alternate to the BRS with the firm and committed support of people as BRS is involved in every scandal and corruption leading to ‘looting’ of the state resources. The economy of

Telangana is on the verge of collapse due to the wrong policies pursued by BRS and vibrant syndicates of corrupt deals in every activity,” he said.

“It is an officially known fact that the state has to pay Rs 3,000 crore monthly interest on Rs 5.5 lakh crore external debt without any evident physical assets developed.

Hence, people in the state understood the gravitas of impending economic crisis is openly in support of BJP,” he added further.

He also emphasised that BJP in Telangana exposed the cosy nexus between BRS and Congress.

“We have successfully rebutted the campaign that BJP does not have candidates in all constituencies - which was a ploy of both BRS and Congress,” Bandi Sanjay Kumar added.