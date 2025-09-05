BJP to hold ‘Seva Pakhwada’, health camps and cultural events to mark PM’s birthday celebrations

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday approaches on September 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), like previous years plans to organise ‘Seva Pakhwada’, a two-week nationwide campaign of community service, to mark the celebrations.

The party would focus this time more on PM Modi as he will turn 75 this year. The campaign will highlight Modi’s life, political journey, and achievements, while encouraging citizens to participate in social welfare initiatives. The schedule includes cleanliness drives, plantation campaigns, exhibitions, seminars, and health initiatives, combining service with mass outreach in line with the values that have defined Modi’s leadership.

The BJP will also organise grassroots engagement, and cultural initiatives marking the birthday celebrations. Party leaders have emphasised that the observance, beginning on September 17 and culminating on October 2, will be guided by the credo “Service is the highest duty,” blending celebration with social responsibility.

To oversee the programme, the BJP has formed national and state-level committees, assigning central coordination to senior leaders such as Sunil Bansal, Radha Mohandas Agrawal, DK Aruna, Alka Gurjar, Arvind Menon, Naresh Bansal, and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya. MPs, MLAs, and office-bearers have been told to mobilise participation and record activities on the NaMo App and Saral portal. The party’s various cells, including women, minority, and SC/ST/OBC wings, will conduct tailored programmes to ensure outreach at every social and organisational level.

According to party leaders, cleanliness drives will be conducted daily across schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, temples, parks, beaches, and heritage sites, in collaboration with municipalities and voluntary groups. A special plantation drive titled “One Tree in Mother’s Name” will see saplings planted at booths nationwide, while large-scale “NaMo Vans” and public parks are to be established in 75 towns and districts.

Healthcare will be a major focus, with free health camps, blood donation drives, and distribution of assistive devices for the differently-abled at primary and community health centres. Private hospitals are also expected to participate. Book distribution drives and exhibitions on Modi’s life and work will be held across districts, with documentaries tracing his journey from childhood to the Prime Minister’s Office screened in colleges, community halls, and party offices.

Intellectual dialogues and seminars on themes such as “Developed India,” “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” and “Digital India” will bring together experts from education, industry, agriculture, and science to discuss Modi’s vision for a self-reliant and globally leading India by 2047. The BJP’s youth wing will lead the organisation of 3-km and 5-km marathons in more than 1,000 locations, along with cultural activities and drawing competitions that reflect the 11 years of the Modi government.

The party will also focus on promoting “Vocal for Local” by hosting fairs and exhibitions featuring artisans, MSMEs, self-help groups, and traditional industries, giving them direct access to consumers. Sports competitions, ranging from athletics to traditional games, will be organised at village, district, and constituency levels to foster community spirit among the youth.

The campaign will observe key days with special programmes. September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, will be marked with floral tributes, seminars, and mass plantation drives. The celebrations will conclude on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, with tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. On this day, citizens will be encouraged to adopt Gandhian values of self-reliance, simplicity, and cleanliness by purchasing khadi and local products.