BJP to hold major events nationwide on Int’l Yoga Day

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a mega event nationwide to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. Party sources confirmed that party president JP Nadda has instructed BJP MPs and MLAs across India to organise special events to celebrate the day in their respective constituencies.



Currently, the party has a total of 394 parliamentarians (including both Houses) and 1,363 MLAs. However, BJP is yet to share the event details officially. Meanwhile, all the fronts of the saffron party will also organise respective events. Especially, Uttar Pradesh BJP’s minority cell confirmed that it would organise Yoga Day celebrations in around 900 unrecognised madrassas in the state.

However, during the Yoga Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a US visit and he will be leading a yoga session for the first time at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The party sources also confirmed that 250 prominent leaders would be sent to participate in the Yoga Day programme, where Nadda will take part in the celebration in Ghaziabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in International Yoga Day celebration on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Besides, the BJP workers will also share pamphlets on the Modi government’s successful or pro-people policies in the last nine years with the participants at the respective events. The Union Ministry of AYUSH is planning the main event in Goa, where the fourth G-20 Tourism Working Group Meeting is also scheduled on June 19 to 22 as Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal will supervise the proceedings in Panaji, Goa.

A significant gathering is also planned in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be present.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015. The idea of the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by PM Narendra Modi, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on September 27, 2014.

Following this initial proposal, the UNGA held informal consultations on the draft resolution, entitled “International Day of Yoga”, on October 14, 2014.

The talks were convened by the delegation of India. On December 11, 2014, India’s Permanent Representative introduced the draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly.

The draft text received broad support from 177 Member States who sponsored the text, which was adopted without a vote. This initiative found support from most global leaders.

A total of 177 nations co-sponsored the resolution, which is the highest number of co-sponsors ever for any United Nations General Assembly resolution.