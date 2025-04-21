BJP to ensure procurement of crops on MSP after forming govt in Pb: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: When the BJP forms a government in Punjab, it will “ensure that the farmers in the state get the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops”, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday, adding that all crops in his state are being procured at MSP.

Saini made the remarks while addressing a felicitation ceremony organised in Zirakpur, where he was honoured by representatives of various Punjab-based organisations for his leadership and governance.

The Chief Minister said he had advised his Punjab counterpart to adopt Haryana’s model on the procurement of crops, but the “suggestion was not accepted”.

He said that the Haryana government “not only guarantees MSP for crops but also ensures direct compensation to farmers in case of crop damage”.

Drawing a comparison, Saini said that during the tenure of the previous Congress government, farmers received only Rs 1,155 crore in compensation while the current BJP government has disbursed Rs 14,500 crore over the past 10 years. He said that over the past 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has “elevated India’s standing on the global stage and given the nation a new identity. Under his leadership, both the country and Haryana are progressing steadily”.

“The people of Punjab, who have so far placed their trust in various political parties but received only disappointment, now look to PM Modi for the state’s development and prosperity,” Saini added.

Saini urges people to imbibe ideals of saint Dhanna Bhagat

Meanwhile, addressing another event on Sunday, Saini urged people to imbibe the ideals of saint Dhanna Bhagat in their lives, and said that by following his path, “we all should contribute to building a better society and a stronger nation”.

Saini said Dhanna Bhagat’s life is a living example of social harmony. He was addressing a gathering at a state-level programme held at village Palwa in Jind’s Uchana on saint Dhanna Bhagat’s birth anniversary.

Saini said that saints, sages, and spiritual leaders have always shown the righteous path to humanity. “To spread the messages of these great personalities, the state government has launched the ‘Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana’, under which state-level programmes are organised to commemorate their birth anniversaries.”