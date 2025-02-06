BJP to contest Hry municipal polls on its symbol; Congress to decide today

Chandigarh: A meeting of the BJP’s core group to discuss upcoming municipal elections and organisational issues in Haryana was held in Panchkula on Wednesday.

It was agreed in the meeting that the BJP will contest the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections on its symbol.

The core group meeting was attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state in-charge Satish Poonia, BJP state president Mohan Lal Baroli, National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, MP Subhash Barala, and minister Krishna Bedi, among others. After the meeting, Saini said that the BJP will contest the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections on its symbol. He said that the elections of Mayors and Chairman are to be held directly. Applications have been sought from the candidates contesting the elections.

He further said that two meetings were held on Wednesday regarding the local body elections. All the MLAs, district presidents, candidates contesting the elections, ministers, district in-charges and state officials were present in the first meeting held at the CM residence. He said that the core group meeting was held at the party office Panchkamal.

Saini said that nominations are to start from February 11, so it has been decided to form a committee. This committee will go to the districts where elections are to be held and take the names of the candidates contesting the elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress will decide whether to contest the municipal elections on

the party symbol or not in a meeting slated for Thursday, former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda on Wednesday.

State President Chaudhary Udai Bhan has decided to call a meeting in Delhi tomorrow, Hooda said, adding: “It will be subject to discussions as to whether the civic elections will be fought on the party symbol or not.”