BJP to contest Assam Assembly polls with alliance partners

Guwahati: The Assam unit of the BJP on Friday decided it will contest the 2026 Assembly elections in the state with its alliance partners, and set a target for the NDA to win 103 seats in the 126-member House.

The decision was taken by Assam BJP’s core committee, the party’s policy-making body, at a meeting, in which the panel also decided that the saffron party would contest the elections on issues of all-round development of the state and core ideological commitments on which the party stands, a release issued later said.

The core committee meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party president Dilip Saikia, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, national secretary and MP Kamakhya Tasa, state-in-charge Harish Dwivedi, state general Secretary (organisation) Rabindra Raju, and other senior leaders.

Before the meeting, the chief minister attended the concluding session of the meeting of the newly appointed coordinators and in-charges of all 126 Assembly constituencies and discussed strategies for disseminating information about government initiatives and achievements among the public.

Sarma said the state government will take strict measures to curb issues such as polygamy, ‘Love Jihad’ and ‘Land Jihad’ in the days to come.

Tough action will also be taken against illegal encroachers from the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, who are occupying government land, forest land, professional grazing reserve (PGR) and village grazing reserve (VGR) land, tribal belts, and satra lands, Sarma said.

He also informed party workers that the government aims to reach a just and acceptable decision on granting tribal status to six communities in the coming Assembly session after taking all stakeholders into confidence.

Santhosh arrived here on Thursday evening on a two-day visit to discuss

the strategy for the Assembly polls in the state and participated in a series of party meetings.

He outlined the organisational action plan, the poll strategy and set the target of winning every booth of the state.

Santosh discussed the current political situation of Assam and provided various suggestions and guidance on creating a favourable public narrative for the party.

He also assigned responsibilities and tasks to each functionary, the statement said.

He also held a closed-door meeting with state president Dilip Saikia, general secretary (organisation) Rabindra Raju and state general secretaries.