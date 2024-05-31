BJP to be wiped out from Haryana: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that recent statements by BJP leaders indicate their acknowledgment of an impending defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.



Hooda said the former BJP Chief Minister is threatening state officers and employees out of frustration over the anticipated loss. Hooda emphasized that such threats are beyond the former CM’s authority, and questioned the legitimacy of these actions both during and after the election period. He said any grievances should have been addressed by the Election Commission, noting that the former CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, is himself a candidate in the Lok Sabha race.

Addressing mediapersons at his residence, Hooda was accompanied by State Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan. Hooda thanked the people of Haryana for the peaceful voting process, noting the absence of any major incidents. Despite this, he criticised BJP leaders for making unfounded claims of bogus voting. He pointed out that with a BJP-led government at both the state and national levels, and BJP agents stationed at every polling booth, no such complaints were raised on the spot.

Hooda asserted that these claims emerged only after BJP sensed an electoral defeat, interpreting them as an admission of loss. Hooda stated that the people of Haryana have voted on critical issues such as the BJP’s unfulfilled promise to double farmers’ income, rising inflation, unemployment, and the controversial Agneepath scheme, which jeopardizes the future of the youth. He argued that the BJP’s focus on irrelevant issues was rejected by voters who prioritized real concerns.

Hooda said that the electorate is poised to deliver a decisive verdict to vote out the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections as well.