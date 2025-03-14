BJP telling ‘lies after lies’, claims Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP-led state government of telling lies after lies to hide one lie.

Hooda said the BJP has failed on every front, including providing employment, controlling inflation, curbing crime, preventing drug abuse, curbing corruption and bringing about development. “Now this government has only events and empty rhetoric left to hide its failures and divert attention from them,” he said. Hooda said the BJP has not been able to give a proper answer to any question of the Opposition MLAs till now during the Assembly session.

He said that Congress MLAs have exposed all the claims made by the government in the House with facts. “...If BJP looks at its own manifestos of 2014, 2019 and 2024, it will realize how it has betrayed the public. Not only this, if BJP reads all the data of the Central government from NSSO, SPI and NCRB, it will itself know where it stands,” he said.