BJP targets Congress over its leaders’ silence amid repeated insult to ‘Sanatan Dharma’

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday accused the INDIA bloc of having a hidden agenda to target ‘Sanatan Dharma’ for its vote bank politics as party president J P Nadda led a fresh charge and claimed that attacking the ancient faith is part of a well-thought-out strategy of the Congress and its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.



The BJP seized on DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy’s remarks that the INDIA bloc was forged as an “opposition to Sanatan ideology” to hit out at the Opposition.

“The Congress and the INDIA bloc should make their view clear and tell if the Constitution gives the right to make objectionable comments against any religion. Do INDIA alliance members not know the constitutional provisions,” Nadda said on X.

The alliance, the Congress and Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should answer as to why “hate against Sanatan Dharma is being sold in the name of mohabbat ki dukan,” he said. This mega mall of hate is only for power; divide and rule, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the country’s culture and heritage are being insulted daily while senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi are silent. Noting that Bihar minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar and Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maura have repeatedly criticised Hindu holy books like Ramcharitmanas, Prasad said the leadership of these parties have maintained silence.

Such silence is an indication of approval, he said, making it clear that the BJP will go to people on the issue after agenda has been set by the Opposition.