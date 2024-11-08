BJP takes dig at Cong as ‘samosa politics’ heats up in Himachal

Shimla: A day after a goof-up over serving snacks to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu snowballed into a major controversy necessitating a CID probe, former state BJP chief Satpal Satti on Friday claimed the Congress government has become a “laughing stock” for ordering an “inquiry into samosas”.

“The police should focus on the many scandals, from the CM’s office to the secretariat, instead of wasting their time on petty matters,” Satti said.

The incident is about the samosas and cake meant for the Chief Minister -- who was visiting the CID headquarters here -- which were accidentally served to his security staff, necessitating a CID probe that termed it an “anti-government” act. “It is surprising to hold an inquiry into such a small issue and then term the mistake as anti-government. This government has totally failed and become a laughing

stock,” Satti said.

Sukhu also termed as “childish” the BJP’s attack on him over the issue.