BJP surpasses 310 seats, congress struggles below 40: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that in the first five rounds of polling, "BJP has crossed 310" and that the Congress Party is "not even getting 40 seats" this time.

"INDI alliance has been wiped out in the first five phases. I am telling you, this time Congress is not even getting 40 seats and Akhilesh Yadav will not even get four seats," said Shah addressing a poll meeting in Siddharthnagar in support of Domariyaganj BJP candidate Jagdambika Pal.

He said that the PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) is a part of INDIA and the BJP will take it back.

"Leaders of Pakistan say that PoK is theirs. Congress leaders also say that they (Pakistan) have an atomic bomb. BJP people are not scared of atom bombs. PoK is and will remain part of India and we will take it back," he said.

Shah said the opposition was attempting to end reservation for SC/ST and OBC.

"Rahul Baba and Akhilesh Yadav you have been blinded by vote bank politics. We will finish the reservation based on religion and give it back to the ST/ST and OBCs," he said.

He also pointed out that the INDIA bloc did not have any Prime Minister face and claimed the alliance, if it came to power, would have five PMs. "Can the country run like this?"

Shah alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had booked tickets for a vacation abroad after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

"On the one hand, there is Rahul Gandhi who leaves for Italy, Thailand, and Bangkok and on the other hand, there is Narendra Modi who has not taken any leave for 23 years and even spends his Diwali with soldiers on the border," he said.

Shah said the BJP ensured the OROP (One Rank-One Pension) scheme for retired army personnel and asserted that India will become the third largest economy in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Polling in Domariaganj will be held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.