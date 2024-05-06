BJP steadily reduced Odisha’s central funding, claims Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said the BJP has steadily reduced Odisha’s central funding in recent years and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “neglecting” the people of the state.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions to the prime minister ahead of his rallies in Odisha.

“Why has Odisha’s central funding steadily decreased? Will the PM commit to legal status for the SC-ST sub-plan? Will the Sitalapalli wagon factory ever be completed?” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Elaborating on what he said were “jumla details”, Ramesh alleged that Odisha has suffered “gross neglect” at the hands of the Modi government.

“In their usual style, the BJP has steadily reduced Odisha’s Central funding in recent years. According to CAG reports, Central transfers as percentage of Revenue Receipts have been consistently decreasing from 57 per cent in 2017-18 to 38 per cent in 2021-22,” he said. Similarly, the CAG noted that the state’s share of Union taxes, as a percentage of revenue receipts of the state, has been continuously decreasing from 2018-19 to 2021-22, Ramesh said.