BJP spreads hatred, oust it from Haryana, says Rahul Gandhi

Nuh/Mahendragarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party will not let the “hatred” being spread by the BJP on the basis of religion, language, and caste win and appealed to the people of Haryana to oust the ruling party in the Assembly polls.



Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Nuh that had witnessed violence last year after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

The fight is between ‘mohabbat’ (love) and ‘nafrat’ (hatred). The Congress spreads love while the BJP spreads “hatred”, Gandhi said on the last day of campaigning for the October 5 Assembly polls.

“The most important thing is brotherhood. Wherever the BJP and RSS people go, they spread hatred. In whichever state they go, somewhere they talk about language, somewhere they talk about religion and somewhere they speak about caste.

“Hatred has to be ended. India is not a country of hatred, it is the country of ‘mohabbat’... it is the country of ‘mohabbat ki dukan’, not ‘nafrat ka bazaar’,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi. who is the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, said hatred will only weaken the country and spread sorrow and fear.

“We will not let this hatred win. Love, brotherhood and unity will win in the country... Love is the only antidote to hatred. Love spreads brotherhood and with love, the country progresses. We talk about love but they (BJP) spread hatred and try to break the country,” he said.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi said it has protected the rights of the poor, farmers, and

labourers but “the BJP and the RSS were hell-bent on attacking the Constitution.”