BJP spreading hatred and undermining Constitution, attacks Akhilesh Yadav

Aligarh: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Friday, accusing the ruling party of promoting hatred, undermining constitutional values, and diverting public attention from its failures through divisive politics.

“The BJP’s path is filled with hatred and negativity. They are digging a ditch in society to distract the public and cover up their failures,” Yadav told reporters in Aligarh, where he had gone to attend a marriage. “They are not just damaging democracy but also disrespecting Baba Saheb’s Constitution—the very foundation of our rights, our identity, and our honour.”

Yadav alleged that the BJP has been making changes to the Constitution to suit its political interests and called it a dangerous trend that threatens the democratic fabric of the country.

Turning his attention to law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said the situation had deteriorated to such an extent that central authorities from Delhi had started bypassing the state Chief Minister and were directly communicating with district officials.

“This shows a complete breakdown of governance. Women and daughters are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh, caste-based discrimination is rampant, and the Opposition is being systematically silenced,” he said.

On the economic front, Yadav criticised the government’s narrative of India becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ (global leader), claiming that skyrocketing inflation and flawed agricultural policies have hurt farmers and traders alike.

“Farmers are being forced to sell wheat at a loss due to an inadequate minimum support price. Instead of supporting them, the government is favouring large private corporations,” he alleged. “GST has crippled businesses, and the benefits that traders deserve are not reaching them.”

Responding to the controversy over Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman’s remark on historical figure Rana Sanga, Yadav said the statement had already been expunged from the Rajya Sabha records.

“Once something is removed from the record, it is considered erased. But the BJP is acting in a dictatorial manner. They want to behave like Hitler and brand anyone as guilty at their convenience,” he said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi, Yadav said the PM’s direct interaction with district officials highlighted the failure of the state government.