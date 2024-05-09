BJP spreading falsehood about Congress manifesto: Priyanka Gandhi

Raebareli (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday accused the ruling BJP of spreading false propaganda about the Congress manifesto and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ignoring the dignity of his post.

Addressing the ‘Nyaya Sankalp Sabha’ organised in Kalasaha of Rae Bareli Parliamentary constituency in support of her brother and Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP leaders of saying whatever comes to their mind so that the public’s attention gets diverted from the real issues. “Whenever there is a discussion on the TV during the elections, it is always based on religion in order to raise an irrelevant issue. Someday you will say the Congress party is going to steal your buffalo. Sometimes you will say the Congress party will enter your house with an X-ray machine and take away your jewellery.” The prime minister had made several promises such as providing two crore jobs every year but it was not provided, she said. He had said all black money will come back from abroad and out of that, Rs 15 lakh each will be deposited in the account of the people but this promise was also not fulfilled, she said. “I have come to make a special request to you that if you want to change your life and bring growth in your life, then the old politics, under which the leaders thought that the public is supreme and service is the ‘dharma’, should be brought back. Make the leader accountable,” she said.