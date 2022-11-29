BJP spent crores to ruin my image, says Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday made a claim that the BJP has spent thousands of crores of rupees to spoil his image.



Addressing the 7th press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Gandhi said that the thinking behind the Yatra was to raise the voice of the soul of Hindustan, and that it was his responsibility to raise the voice against hatred, violence, fear, unemployment and inflation. "It is BJP's problem. It has spent a thousand of crores of rupees to decline my image. People think that it is harmful to me, but actually, it is more beneficial to me because the truth is in my hand. As much as they (BJP) will spend money on it, they are giving me more strength," Gandhi said while replying to a query.

On a question about the personal attack on him, he further said, "Whenever someone takes a political position against a big power, it happens so. BJP is like my Guru, and I learn from it about choosing the right direction." The fight is to understand deeply the ideology of our opponent. I have understood the ideology of the BJP and RSS, he added.

To a query on different statements being given by Rajasthan leaders Gehlot and Pilot amid their power tussle, the former Congress president said that it would not affect the Yatra and both the leaders were assets to the party.

Rahul Gandhi led-BJY, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, is in the state for 13 days. It entered the state on November 23 and will continue till December 5 after which it will go to Rajasthan.

Asked whether he would like to contest again from Amethi if given an opportunity, Gandhi said that he didn't want to give any headlines to the media as at present his focus was on the Yatra.

On the issue of unemployment, Gandhi said that the main problem at that time was that the entire wealth of the nation was confined in the hands of three-four industrialists. "The Congress will focus on creating small scale enterprises to generate more employment opportunities in the country," Gandhi added.