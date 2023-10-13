BJP snatched rights given by Congress to people, says Priyanka in poll rally in MP

Bhopal: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP-led state government saying that they snatched the rights and respect from Adivasis which had been given during her party’s ruling, and the Saffron party remembers them only before the polls.



Priyanka was addressing an election rally in Mandla of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, a tribal-dominated area. The voting for the Assembly polls is held in the state on November 17.

The Congress is focusing on tribal regions of the state as this was the fourth public meeting in tribal areas. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka held rallies in tribal regions Shahdol, Dhar, Jabalpur etc.

Attacking Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government, Gandhi said that over 250 scams were reported during the 225-month-long BJP government in the state.

Gandhi also said that the Congress has always aimed at strengthening people but the BJP has never done anything for the people. But when the elections come near, it starts making big announcements, Chouhan made 22,000 announcements during the 18 years but how many of them have been fulfilled? she asked.

‘Whatever rights and benefits Congress gave you and all work we did to strengthen you have been snatched away from you by the BJP. when it came to power,’ Gandhi alleged.

Kamal Nath distributed land pattas during its short tenure of 15 months. But that work too has been stalled by the current government, she also alleged.

‘Indira Ji provided land pattas with the intention that you have rights on your land to give you the power. Strengthening people has always been Congress’ tradition and principles,’ she said.

Priyanka promised that the Sixth Schedule would be implemented in those areas where more than 50 per cent tribal population if Congress voted to power. Backlog posts of SC and ST will be filled immediately, she also announced.

She also promised to bring ‘Padho Aur Padhao Yojana’ (Learn and Teach scheme). Under the scheme, free school education will be provided from classes 1st to 12th and Rs 500, 1,000 and 1,500 scholarships will be given to students of classes 1 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11 to 12, respectively.

She also said that an equal amount will be given to cities and villages under the PM Awas Yojana.

‘Wages of Rs 4,000 per bag will be given for tendu leaves. The PESA will be implemented like in Chhattisgarh,’ she also said. Priyanka also reiterated five guarantees which were promised during the last visit.

She also promised to get a 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs if her party comes to power.

Demanding the caste census, Priyanka said that the number of tribals, Dalits and OBCs in the country should be counted so that it will be known what their share is and they can get justice. Former CM Nath also addressed the rally.