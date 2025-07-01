BJP slams Tejashwi’s stand on Waqf Act

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday accused Opposition parties of seeking to turn the Constitution into a “sharia script” and using the garb of “samajwaad” (socialism) to hide its “namazwaad”, as it slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for asserting that his Bloc, if elected to power in Bihar, will throw the amended Waqf Act in dustbin.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the INDIA Bloc of the RJD-Congress-Left in Bihar has shown its disrespect for the Constitution, as the Act was passed by Parliament and is being adjudicated in the Supreme Court. They respect neither Parliament nor the judiciary, he said.

Addressing a press conference, he rejected Opposition parties’ criticism of the Election Commission’s special intensive review of electoral rolls, which has started from the poll-bound Bihar, to weed out ineligible voters, as born out of their “defeatist mindset” in the face of their inevitable loss.

These parties want fake voters, while it is imperative to ensure that only eligible Indian citizens get to elect the government of their choice, he said. The EC has said the exercise, a regular mechanism, is aimed at including only eligible voters in the electoral rolls.

Opposition parties have claimed that it can exclude eligible voters wilfully, an allegation that is an extension of their attack on the poll watchdog for working to benefit the ruling alliance. Assembly polls in Bihar are expected to be held in October-November.

Targeting Opposition leaders for their strident criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Act at the Patna rally, Trivedi said their alliance is driven by vote bank politics, a euphemism for its outreach to Muslim voters over the Opposition to the Act from a large number of them.

He alleged that the INDIA Bloc wants to enforce Sharia provisions through the back door.

States like Telangana and Karnataka are giving reservations to Muslims at the cost of quotas for Hindu OBCs, SCs and STs, and West Bengal is also trying to do it, he said.