BJP slams Revanth Reddy’s ‘Bihar DNA’ remark, demands apology

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s “Bihar DNA” remark and demanded that the Congress and other members of the Opposition INDIA bloc condemn his comment and ask him to apologise.

Reddy reportedly said during a recent interaction with journalists that K Chandrashekar Rao, the first chief minister of Telangana, has “Bihari genes”, indicating that he was a better choice for the state than KCR.

“KCR’s caste is Kurmi. They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA,” Reddy had allegedly said.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad termed Reddy’s remarks “very shameful, divisive and arrogant” and demanded that the Congress and other INDIA bloc members condemn it.

He also demanded an apology from Reddy for making such remarks against the people of Bihar. Prasad also questioned the silence of former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Reddy’s remarks.

The BJP’s Buxar MP and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said Reddy’s “petty” remarks have hurt the sentiments of the people of Bihar and demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar respond to it.

BJP MP and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi also hit out at the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies over Reddy’s remarks and demanded that they ask the Telangana chief minister to apologise.