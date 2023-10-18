BJP slams Gandhi family after Rahul attacks govt over Adani issue

The BJP on Wednesday highlighted corruption charges against the Gandhi family as it hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his attack on the government over the reports of inflated invoicing by the Adani Group in coal imports.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the matter involving the business conglomerate is in the Supreme Court and Gandhi’s comments on the issue shows he has no faith either in the Constitution or in the apex court.

Alleging that the Gandhis are the “most corrupt” family in the world, Bhatia said at a press conference that Rahul Gandhi is himself on bail in the National Herald case.

The Congress leader never speaks on the corruption charge against him and the alleged scams of his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, the BJP leader said. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi cited a media report to accuse the Adani Group of over-invoicing in coal imports and fleecing people to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in electricity rates. He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to come clean on the Adani issue by initiating a probe into the matter. Bhatia took a swipe at some opposition leaders also on their stand on the Palestine issue amid hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, a part of Palestine.

While foreign policy is a domain of the Indian government, some opposition parties are only interested in appeasement politics and can’t condemn a terrorist organisation, he said in a reference to the attack by Hamas militant on Israel that killed hundreds of civilians. Some MPs consider themselves above the country and made statements ignoring the country’s interests, he said.

Several opposition leaders had recently met the Palestinian envoy here in an expression of solidarity with the people of Palestine and were critical of Israel for its “indiscriminate bombing” on Gaza. The BJP has also been taking swipes at the Congress after its CWC resolution on the issue made no reference to the Hamas’ attack on October 7. At the press conference, Bhatia raised the issue of Karnataka minister and Congress leader Shivanand Patil being showered with currency notes in the poll-bound Telangana. and accused the party of defiling democracy and elections with its alleged use of corrupt money.

Patil, he said, has acknowledged that it was he in in the viral video but there has been no reaction from the Congress leadership.

He must be immediately sacked as the continuation of such a “corrupt” minister is a threat to democracy, Bhatia said. On the one hand there is an honest prime minister and the BJP serving people under his leadership, on the other there is massively corrupt Congress, he claimed.

Corruption is in the DNA of the Congress, he alleged.