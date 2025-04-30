BJP slams Cong for ‘sar tan se juda’ imagery aimed at PM

New Delhi: A pictorial post by the Congress attempting to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader missing in action during a crisis was slammed by the BJP on Tuesday, which alleged that it was a ‘sar tan se juda’ imagery and an attempt to weaken India.

The image posted on X by the Congress without naming Modi showed an old photo of him with his body missing, and his clothes forming the outline.

The image carried the message ‘Gayab’ (missing) on top with a caption in Hindi that read “jimmedari ke samay -- Gayab” (missing at the time of taking responsibility).

The Congress later deleted the post following the backlash.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the post was intended to send out a message to Pakistan that the Congress was with them at this time of crisis, as he called the Opposition party “Laskar-e-Pakistan Congress”.

He also alleged that the Congress posted the image on X at the behest of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Whatever be the intention, this is not an innocent post by the Congress. It is a sinister design to weaken the integrity of Bharat,” Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

“On one hand, Prime Minister Modi and the brave Army have taken a vow to destroy the power which has looked at India with an evil eye, while on the other is terror power, demonic power... Pakistan’s thinking and Congress’ thinking,” Bhatia alleged.

“They are trying to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and give signals to Pakistan that in the dastardly (Pahalgam) terror attack, the Congress stands with Pakistan, and not with its own country Bharat or India,” Bhatia added.

The BJP spokesperson said former Pakistan minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, commenting on the Congress’ post on X, made “objectionable remarks” against Prime Minister Modi and India and asked Rahul Gandhi if he was “betraying” India to receive praises from Pakistan.

“’Sar tan se juda’ has become the foundational ideology and character of the Laskar-e-Pakistan Congress,” he said,

At this crucial time, the Congress is trying to weaken India and send signals to Pakistan that it is with them, he charged. BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, “The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of ‘sar tan se juda’ imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote-bank and a veiled incitement against the prime minister.”

“It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the prime minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the prime minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians,” he added.

On the contrary, proverbially speaking, Malviya said, if anyone’s neck has been slashed, it is the Congress, which has now been reduced to a “headless hydra”, flailing without direction.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the hand of Congress is with the terrorists from Pakistan and those protecting the murderers of Hindus.