‘BJP similar to an amoeba’: Uddhav at Dussehra rally

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday targeted the BJP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in connection with the violence in Ladakh last month and asserted that fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally here, Thackeray also likened the BJP to “a single cell organism amoeba”.

“It spreads as per its will, forms an alliance as per its will and after the work is done it switches to another (party). It causes stomach ache when it enters the body and disturbs peace when it enters the society. Which is why I call it an amoeba,” Thackeray said.

There is no link between the BJP and good governance, he added.

Thackeray referred to the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conflict-hit Manipur and said the PM did not see the tears of people there.