BJP sets slogan of ‘governance of saturation’ at party’s National Executive meeting in Delhi

New Delhi: Setting the slogan of ‘governance of saturation’, the BJP on Tuesday passed its socio-economic resolution during the final day of its national executive meeting here in New Delhi. The policies and the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken the country to a politics of saturation and governance of saturation and elevated India’s economy from 10th to 5th, surpassing the United Kingdom, the BJP said in its resolution.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations, party sources said here. The resolution was moved by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and adopted by junior foreign affairs minister V Muraleedharan and party MP from Haryana Sunita Duggal. While recounting the resolution to the media persons Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “In the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the effort was to make the governance inclusive and to address the issues of people of all sectors in the country. This also helped to build an empowered society. It has also been a journey of entitlement to empowerment.”

The socio-economic resolution also lauded and listed the government’s welfare initiatives which included free ration to the poor, direct benefit transfer of Rs 22.6 lakh crore for the beneficiaries in order to check leakages and increase in the fund for PM housing schemes. It also mentioned India fast becoming the leader in digital transactions. The resolution further said that now there are more than 5,000 jan aushadi kendras across the country, and Rs 16 crore small entrepreneurs received an assistance of 7.74 crore due to the government’s ‘Mudra Yojana’.

The socio-economic resolution also lauded the Modi government for manufacturing Covid vaccines in India, vaccinating the people and even exporting vaccines to other countries.

The BJP national executive meet concluded with Prime Minister Modi’s address who said, “BJP is no longer a mere political movement but also a social movement.” He also said that the best era of India is ahead and all the BJP workers should dedicate themselves towards the development of the country.

He further asked party workers to sketch more events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in future for strong cultural national unity.

“BJP now is in a position to take forward its social and political programmes on its own. Youths aged between 18-25 years have not witnessed the misgovernance of the previous government, and how India has now moved from misgovernance to good governance under the present government. So awareness about it must be created among youths, BJP will do it in coming days,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM asked the party leaders to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and in border areas. “You should dedicate the 400-odd days before Lok Sabha polls to working for the voters,” Modi mentioned during his speech.

He also advised conducting some special programmes for morchas, especially in border villages so that BJP workers can connect with them more, and the government’s developmental schemes reach these areas.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in nine states, the PM advised the party leaders that BJP’s organisation has to connect with all the parts of the society. The party has to do the work of changing the country and society without worrying about votes.