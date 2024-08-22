BJP sets ambitious targets for membership drive in UP

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set high targets for its leaders in Uttar Pradesh as part of its upcoming membership drive, scheduled to launch on September 1. In a recent meeting, the party outlined specific targets for its elected representatives and local government leaders.



MPs from Uttar Pradesh are tasked with enrolling at least 20,000 new members, while MLAs must recruit a minimum of 10,000 new members. Mayors are required to enrol 15,000 new members, district panchayat presidents must add 10,000, and Nagar Palika presidents are expected to enrol at least 5,000 new members.

To ensure the integrity of the campaign, the BJP will conduct a simultaneous verification process to prevent fraudulent enrollments. A dedicated team will be responsible for ensuring that no individual becomes a member more than once.

The party’s various wings have also been given specific targets: the Yuva Morcha aims to recruit 1.5 million new youth members, while the Mahila Morcha, Pichhad Morcha, and Kisan Morcha each aim to add 1 million new members from the OBC, women, and farmer communities, respectively. The BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha and Minority Morcha will focus on adding 2,00,000 new members each.