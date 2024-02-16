BJP set for mega meet ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay down the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at a two-day meeting of its national council, which will begin Saturday and be attended by nearly 11,500 party members, from elected panchayat heads to party district presidents and Union ministers.



Party president J P Nadda will inaugurate the meeting and Modi will on Sunday deliver the valedictory address, a speech which is likely to draw the broader contours of the BJP’s campaign and exhort its members to go all out to achieve his target for the party to win 370 seats in the elections.

The meeting, which will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, is going to be the biggest gathering of BJP delegates from across the country in recent memory, with some leaders recalling the gigantic plenary organised in Mumbai by the party in 1995 in which tens of thousands of its members had participated.

Senior BJP leaders, including chief ministers, state ministers, state party presidents and its organisational leaders from across the country, will be attending the meeting.

Representatives of the party’s district bodies and ‘morchas’ from across the country will also attend the mega meeting.