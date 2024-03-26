BJP: Sensing defeat, Oppn indulging in divisive politics

New Delhi: The BJP slammed INDIA opposition bloc leaders on Tuesday for their latest remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused them of indulging in “divisive politics” to vitiate the country’s atmosphere sensing their imminent defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi appealed to people to “discard” and give a betting reply to such kind of “regressive forces” in the upcoming parliamentary polls by voting for Modi for the country’s progress.

Trivedi lashed out at Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi’s “slap youngsters who raise ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans” remarks and accused him of provoking people to resort to violence in the run-up to the election.

Tangadagi’s remarks also showed that “Rahul Gandhi’s Congress” has nothing to do with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who always favoured non-violent means of protest, the BJP leader said and asked the Congress if this is the kind of democracy it wants to establish in the country.

“Given their imminent defeat in the election, such remarks symbolise a dangerous propensity of even resorting to violence out of frustration,” Trivedi said and demanded that the Congress make it clear if such kinds of “divisive and violence-provoking” statements have any relevance in a democracy.

He also slammed the opposition party over a comment posted on social media platforms from its leader Supriya Shrinate’s accounts against actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, saying it proves that the Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive alliance (INDIA) are playing into the hands of “some unknown powers”.

“She (Shrinate) deleted the post, saying someone who had access to her (social media) accounts had posted it. This makes it clear from where the social media accounts of the Congress are operated. The country should understand that such kind of negative and dastardly comments by the Congress are not made by default, but by design.

“This proves that the Congress and the INDI alliance are playing into the hands of some unknown powers,” Trivedi alleged. Latching on to Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks that “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Hind” slogans were first raised by two Muslims, the Trivedi accused him of indulging in divisive politics for votes and said such kind of “stale and 100-year-old” politics is not going to yield any positive result for the opposition parties as people are with Modi.