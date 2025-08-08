BJP, Sena mock Uddhav over last row seat 'insult' at INDI meet; say Cong showed Sena (UBT) its place

Mumbai: The BJP and Shiv Sena on Friday ridiculed Uddhav Thackeray over what they claimed was his "painful" last row seat "insult" at the INDI bloc meeting in Delhi a day earlier while asserting the Congress had shown ally Shiv Sena (UBT) its place.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said when Uddhav Thackeray was with the BJP, he always sat in the first row.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Fadnavis said Thackeray talks about not bowing before Delhi.

"But see the situation now, when they are not even in power. It is painful. When he was with us, he was always seated in the front row, rather, ahead of all of us. Now it's evident how much respect he is getting there," the CM said.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde further mocked Thackeray by saying those who have been insulted do not feel anything about the insult.

"Those who mortgage self-pride and abandon Bal Thackeray's ideals will not feel anything about it. Congress has shown them their place. You should ask them why they (Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray) were made to sit in the back rows," Shinde said.

Thackery, his son Aaditya and party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut were seen occupying the last rows during the INDI alliance meeting while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was giving a presentation on alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

The Maharashtra BJP posted a screenshot of the gathering on X, with the caption "Find self-respect in this picture!" and the hashtag '#last_row'.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said, "Making Thackeray sit in the last row is an insult to Maharashtra. Uddhav may accept such an insult, but we are hurt. Rahul Gandhi should not have treated him this way."

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye remarked, "When Uddhav Thackeray was with us, he was treated graciously and with proper respect. All the senior leaders of BJP used to visit his residence, Matoshri. Look at the situation now. He went with Congress and ended up in the last lane of insult and humiliation."

In a dig at the Thackerays, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske said even parties with just one MP occupied the front rows.

"Balasaheb Thackeray taught us self-respect but you did not learn anything from his teachings. If you have any self-respect then rise against it," Mhaske said in a post on X.

Mhaske said on the occasion of Aurangzeb's 50th birthday, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was invited to Agra and Delhi.

However, after being made to sit in the ranks among 4,000 mansabdars (imperial officers), the humiliation inflamed Shivaji Maharaj's pride, and he walked out of the court defiantly.

"Where on one hand we had Shivaji Maharaj, who rose in anger over such an insult, today we have Uddhav Thackeray, who keeps sitting even after being pushed to the last row in a meeting of allied parties. This is a shameful sight for Maharashtra," Mhaske said.

On the one hand, Uddhav Thackeray claims to uphold Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, but on the other hand, he tramples every ideal of the great king, something he began the day he aligned with the Congress, Mhaske claimed.

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said when Shinde goes to Delhi, he is photographed sitting next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Sena (UBT) leaders are photographed sitting in the last rows in the INDIA alliance meeting.

Maharashtra has found out who possesses what capability, Sawant said in a swipe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership.

Responding to the attack, Aaditya Thackeray took a dig at Shinde and said some people jostle to sit in the front row.

"It was a homely environment (in the meeting). It is our decision on where to sit away from the screen. What has irked them (Shiv Sena and BJP) is that the Election Commission of India runs from their office which was exposed by Rahul Gandhi," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Raut said Gandhi was giving a presentation and Uddhav was asked to sit in the front.

But he (Uddhav) said it was comfortable sitting in the last rows for a better view, Raut claimed.

"Uddhav ji, Rashmi (Thackeray) and Aadity Thackeray were the only ones who Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi gave a tour of Rahul Gandhi's new house," Raut said.