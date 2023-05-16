BJP sees increase in its vote share on every seat in UP civic body polls

Lucknow: The BJP has seen a significant rise in its vote-share on every mayor’s seat this year, thanks to the popularity of Yogi Adityanath and the development efforts of his government. A comparative study of the figures between the 2017 and 2023 municipal body elections reveals that the BJP received more votes and the party’s vote percentage rose on every seat in 2023.



The BJP gained control of the newly-created Shahjahanpur seat, and in Meerut-Aligarh, where it had previously been defeated, the party won. Furthermore, BJP received a significant number of votes in this area. When the Yogi government took over for the first time in the state in 2017, the BJP bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral seats while Meerut and Aligarh seats went to the BSP. But in 2023, BJP won all the 17 mayoral seats with the addition of Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation.

In Ayodhya, BJP received 44,642 votes in 2017 and 77,494 votes in 2023. In Agra, the BJP won 2,17,881 votes in 2017 and 2,67,925 votes in 2023. In Kanpur in 2023, the BJP received 4,40,352 votes as opposed to 3,96,725 in 2017. The number of votes cast in Ghaziabad increased from 2,82,793 in 2017 to 3,50,905 in 2023. In 2023, the BJP handed over the ticket to the outgoing mayors on three seats. Pramila Pandey from Kanpur, Umesh Gautam from Bareilly, and Vinod Agarwal from Moradabad were given tickets. BJP received more votes this time around compared to last year, according to a comparative analysis of these three seats. The percentage of total votes polled here also increased. In Kanpur in 2017, Pramila Pandey received 3,96,725 votes (42.1 per cent); in 2023, she received 4,40,353 votes. Umesh Gautam received 1,39,127 votes (40.73) in Bareilly in 2017 and 1,67,385 votes (47.54) in 2023. Vinod Agarwal received 94677 votes in Moradabad in 2017 and in 2023, he received more than 1.21 lakh votes. The BJP’s success in the municipal body elections is seen as a reflection of the people’s trust in the Yogi government and its development initiatives.