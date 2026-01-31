BJP seeking opportunity even in death; no information on Sunetra Pawar's swearing in: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the ruling BJP, accusing it of looking for an opportunity in NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP declined to comment on Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, being sworn in as the Dy CM, saying no one has the information about the same.

Ajit Pawar was killed in the January 28 plane crash at Baramati in Pune district along with four others.

"The BJP has nothing to do with the mourning period. It is looking for an opportunity even in death. This is not the time to talk about the matter. I will talk about this after the mourning period is over," Raut said.

Asked about NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's remark that he had "no idea" about Sunetra Pawar's swearing-in as Dy CM, he said only the top BJP leadership, or NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, may be privy to the information.