BJP secures massive victory in Uttar Pradesh District Cooperative Bank polls

Lucknow: In a resounding triumph, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched a decisive victory in the elections for chairman and deputy chairman of district cooperative banks in Uttar Pradesh, further strengthening its position in the state.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP has achieved its third consecutive major win, following successes in the assembly and urban bodies’ polls,” state BJP vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak said.

He said the election results have highlighted the dire state of the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. While they were engaging in discussions to counter the BJP in the upcoming 2024 elections, they suffered a crushing defeat in the cooperative bank elections.

Out of the 39 seats for the post of Chairman of Uttar Pradesh District Cooperative Bank, the BJP won 38 seats. The opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress, failed to open their account. The lone seat was won by an Independent.

Besides, the BJP emerged victorious in 32 out of 33 seats for the post of Deputy Chairman of the District Cooperative Bank, leaving the opposition with a negligible presence.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to all the triumphant leaders after the BJP’s remarkable win in the district cooperative bank elections.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed his delight, stating: “Hearty congratulations to all the candidates on the huge victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2023 elections for the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Uttar Pradesh District Cooperative Bank.”