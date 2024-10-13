BJP says those behind Baba Siddique’s killing won’t be spared, slams Opposition’s ‘petty politics’

New Delhi: Those involved in the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique will not be spared, the BJP asserted on Sunday and slammed the opposition parties for indulging in “petty politics” on the crime.



Sixty-six-year-old Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office and shot dead on Saturday night.

The shocking incident has prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state, where the Assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

“Baba Siddique was a great human being. We are all saddened by his murder. Two of those involved in his murder have been caught and probe is on to find out those who were behind this,” BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain told news agency.

Maharashtra Police will not spare anyone involved in Siddique’s murder, he asserted.

“The entire country is saddened by his murder but the opposition leaders are indulging in petty politics on this issue,” he said.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are making “extremely petty statements” on the incident, he said.

“It’s very sad that such kind of politics is happening. We are all saddened

by this incident. There should be petty politics on this issue,” Hussain added.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also slammed the opposition leaders and said it was not right for them to make “insensitive remarks on such a sensitive issue”.

He said Siddique’s murder is an “extremely serious criminal incident” and those involved in it will be caught.

The opposition leaders are talking nonsense as they are facing a “dearth of logical arguments”, he told news agency.