BJP saving examination mafia, corrupt people, says Priyanka Gandhi on Agra exam paper leak

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP over yet another exam paper leak incident in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of hollowing out the foundation of crores of children and youths to save the examination mafia and corrupt people.

The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group an hour after the examinations began on Thursday, prompting authorities to lodge a police complaint. On the complaint of the District Inspector of Schools, Agra, Dinesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered in Fatehpur Sikri.

Tagging a media report on it, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X: “Paper leaked once again! Why so? Under BJP rule, from job exams to board exams, almost every paper is getting leaked!”

The truth of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh is that it is a “guarantee of jungle raj”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday while announcing a statewide protest by party workers against the law and order situation.

“The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is the biggest example of how the BJP and Modi media together are indulging in the ‘business of lies’,” he alleged in a post in Hindi on X. He also mentioned the recent murder of a Dalit student returning after taking her Class 10 exams in Rampur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Saturday, a party functionary said.

Gandhi is scheduled to lead a road show once it reaches Gwalior on Saturday evening and also address a public meeting in Hazira, MP Congress leader KK Mishra

told reporters.