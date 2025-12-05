BJP, RSS push stronger grassroots connect ahead of 2027 UP elections

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have moved into early campaign gear in Uttar Pradesh, drawing up a joint blueprint to strengthen social outreach and reinforce governance delivery ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

A high-level coordination meeting at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow has laid out a clear directive — the government and the organisation must operate in complete sync to maintain the party’s dominance in the state.

The closed-door strategy session was chaired by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and attended by the Chief Minister, both deputy chief ministers, cabinet ministers and senior RSS functionaries. According to insiders, the emphasis is on aligning administrative performance with political engagement.

A senior leader present in the meeting said the thrust was to ensure that every resident experiences the impact of government initiatives and the party’s presence on the ground. “Every action must show performance from the government and participation from the organisation,” he said, adding that public connect and swift resolution of local grievances would remain key.

Ministers were instructed to increase district visits, remain accessible to the public and strengthen communication with the grassroots. Santosh reportedly underlined the need for greater visibility and accountability from elected representatives and officials alike.

On the organisational front, the BJP is pushing to streamline electoral preparations through rigorous voter-list verification and timely filling of vacant positions in state bodies, ensuring efficient governance and rewarding loyal workers with responsibility.

The RSS, meanwhile, is preparing for a major Hindu convention in Lucknow in January as part of its centenary celebrations. The event is being seen as a cultural outreach effort intended to promote unity across diverse Hindu communities. “Social harmony is our primary responsibility. Both the organisation and the government will carry it forward together,” an RSS functionary said.

While speculation over leadership changes has circulated for weeks, party insiders said the meeting did not touch upon reshuffles. Instead, it focused on reviewing performance indicators for ministers and office-bearers to sharpen electoral readiness.

With the Opposition sharpening its pitch around shifting caste alignments, the BJP–RSS combine appears determined not to leave any space for internal slack. The coordination meeting signals the ruling establishment’s strategy: early preparation, cohesive messaging and deeper grassroots penetration to retain its political stronghold in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.