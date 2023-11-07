BJP ropes in women leaders from across states to campaign in Rajasthan

UDAIPUR: While the Congress in Rajasthan is banking on its women-centric welfare schemes and “guarantees” to woo voters, the BJP is mobilising women leaders from other states to counter the ruling party.

Apart from the BJP state Mahila Morcha, women leaders from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu Kashmir are campaigning in various constituencies of the poll-bound state to publicise the Modi government’s schemes and programmes and reaching out to the general public, especially women. BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary Deepti Rawat Bharadwaj, who is in charge of the party’s women’s unit in Rajasthan during elections, said that a strategy has been made to ensure that women votes go to BJP.

According to the strategy, two teams will work in each mandal (circle), one in the morning and the other in the evening, she said.

Women constitute about 50 per cent of the total voters in Rajasthan, so the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state launched several schemes for them.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 and counting will be done on December 3.