BJP reneged on Haryana election promise: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP government in the state of “throwing Kaushal Nigam employees out of jobs and going back on its election promise”.

Hooda said the BJP had announced to make “all 1.25 lakh employees employed under the Haryana Kaushal Nigam permanent”. “Not only this, the BJP had also spread lies against Congress during the election. It had said that if Congress comes to power, it will end the Kaushal Nigam and throw all temporary employees out of jobs. The truth is that Congress had promised in its manifesto to regularise all Kushal Nigam employees and give them proper salary, but the skilled workers got misled by the BJP...,” he said.

“But as soon as the elections were over, the BJP’s lies were exposed before everyone. Going back on its promise, the BJP started sacking the Kaushal Nigam workers... The government has started retrenching Kaushal Nigam workers from every department one by one. Due to this, unemployed youth are forced to take to the streets and protest,” Hooda added.

“Today, all temporary workers are living under the threat of losing their jobs...” Hooda added.