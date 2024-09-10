BJP releases second list of 21 candidates for Haryana assembly polls

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday released a second list of its candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding Krishna Gahlawat from Rai and Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi. The list, notified by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, has names of candidates for 21 assembly seats in the state which go to polls. According to the list, Manish Grovar will fight from Rohtak, Sanjay Singh from Nuh and Aizaz Khan from Punahana.

Pawan Saini will contest from Naraingarh, Satpal Jamba from Pundri and Devendra Kaushik from Ganaur. Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.