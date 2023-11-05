BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Rajasthan polls

JAIPUR: The BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections.



With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 197 out of 200 seats in the state.

The party has dropped sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded K G Paliwal instead.

The party has also changed two candidates announced earlier.

Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma, a journalist, from Civil Lines, businessman Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar, and Upen Yadav, who held demonstrations and agitations on the issues of unemployed youths during the Congress rule, from Shahpura.

The party is yet to declare the candidates for Barmer, Pachpadra and Badi seats.

The BJP had announced Poonam Kanwar Bhati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, and Sarika Chaudhary as candidate from Baran-Atru seat in the third list on November 2. However, in the fresh list, Poonam Kanwar Bhati was replaced by her son Anshuman Singh Bhati in Kolayat seat. The BJP has also replaced Sarika Chaudhary with Radheshyam Bairwa in Baran-Atru seat.