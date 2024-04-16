BJP releases 2nd list; fields Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

Chandigarh: The BJP on Tuesday came out with its second list of three candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, replacing Union Minister Som Parkash with his wife from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

The party fielded Anita Som Parkash from the Hoshiarpur reserve parliamentary constituency, according to the list of candidates. As expected, the BJP fielded former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda parliamentary seat, currently held by SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.