BJP releases 104-page chargesheet against Cong govt in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday released a 104-page chargesheet against the Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, alleging large-scale corruption, nepotism, scams and encouragement to naxalites by the Bhupesh Baghel dispensation.

The Congress government failed to fulfil a total 316 promises the party and its former president Rahul Gandhi made on various occasions including during the last Assembly polls, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged while releasing the chargesheet at a press conference at the

party headquarters.

Raising the issue of law and order in the state, Patra alleged mafia and criminals have been given a free hand in the state. “The Congress government has ignored more than 5,900 rape cases. This is the real face of the Congress in Chhattisgarh.”

Patra claimed Gandhi had promised a ‘100 percent ban’ on the sale of liquor in Chhattisgarh but the state witnessed a ‘liquor scam’ worth over Rs 2,000 crore under the Baghel government.

“The Aam Aadmi Party and its leader Sanjay Singh had demanded that Bhupesh Baghel be arrested in connection with scam.”