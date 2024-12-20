BJP: Rahul Gandhi does not deserve to be Leader of Opp’n

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of “pushing and shoving” its MPs on Parliament premises, saying his “indecent and shameful” conduct disqualified him from being Leader of Opposition.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan blamed Gandhi for the chaos during protests, which left two BJP

MPs injured.

Gandhi rejected the charge, alleging that BJP MPs “stopped, threatened, and intimidated” him. Chouhan also condemned Gandhi for allegedly shouting at tribal MP S Phangnon Konya, making her feel uncomfortable.

BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were hospitalised after the incident. Chouhan criticised Gandhi’s actions, calling them “impudent” and asking if physical strength would now be used in Parliament.