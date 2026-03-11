BJP: Rahul Gandhi architect, designer of AI Summit protest

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the “architect and designer” of protests meant to “embarrass” the country during the recently held World AI Summit and accused him of attempting to demean and defame India.



Addressing a press conference here, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra referred to the protest by Youth Congress members during the international conference in Delhi and alleged it was part of a planned effort.

“At that time, we had said very clearly that it was a ‘topless, brainless and shameless protest by the Congress party’,” he said, claiming that the demonstration was not spontaneous but a “well-designed act”.

“This was not a coincidence but an experiment. We had even said that the architect and designer of this act was Rahul Gandhi himself, and that the design was prepared at his residence,” the BJP leader alleged.

Referring to Gandhi’s remarks about the AI Summit during a party meeting on Monday, he claimed the Congress leader had effectively admitted his responsibility.

“Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi himself said, ‘Haan, humne kaam kar diya’ (Yes, we got the job done). The country could see a Mir Jafar-like smile on his face when he claimed they had ‘finished’ the World AI Summit happening in India,” Patra said.

Mir Jafar, a historical figure, is remembered as the commander of the Bengali army under Siraj ud-Daulah and for betraying the leader during the Battle of Plassey.

The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi appeared pleased at India being embarrassed internationally. “Only a traitor feels happy seeing his own country falter. Yesterday, it was proved that Gandhi was the architect, the designer and the one in the driving seat of demeaning and defaming India,” he said.

Drawing a distinction between “hooliganism and leadership”, the BJP leader further said that engaging in such behaviour would not make someone a leader. “The way he presented it was surprising. It looked like the kind of quarrel seen among schoolchildren, yet it was projected as a protest against one’s own country,” Patra said.

He further claimed that Gandhi had repeatedly made statements abroad suggesting that India’s democracy was in danger.

“This is part of a well-thought-out design to demean the country,” the MP said.

However, the BJP leader asserted that such attempts would not succeed. “Rahul Gandhi may try a thousand times to defame the country, but India will not bow down. The country will only move forward,” he said.