BJP pushed Haryana ‘backwards’: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that the BJP government has pushed the state backwards across key sectors, citing multiple national reports and data indicators.

Addressing a press conference along with party MLAs, Hooda claimed Haryana has emerged as the “most unsafe state” as per the Centre’s Social Progress Index, while the ranking of the state police has dropped from 8th to 14th in the India Justice Report over the past five years. He further alleged that corruption cases have surged by 187 per cent in three years, placing Haryana sixth nationally, according to National Crime Records Bureau data.

Hooda also flagged concerns in education, noting that no university from Haryana featured in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework. He added that the state ranks 16th in the Happiness Index and 14th in the SDG rankings released by NITI Aayog.

Raising economic concerns, Hooda said Haryana’s industrial sector has declined by over 12 per cent in five years, with 1,446

factories shutting down or relocating. He also cited data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, claiming youth unemployment in the state is nearly 37 per cent, the highest in the country.