BJP protests against AAP: Claims Haryana sending full water share

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders and MPs along with party workers on Monday staged demonstrations across Delhi slamming the AAP government over the water crisis in the city.

Carrying bottles of dirty water, the BJP protesters raised slogans against the AAP government and smashed ‘matkas’ (earthen pitchers) as a mark of protest over water scarcity in the national capital.

They also alleged that people were getting sick after being forced to drink dirty water from the taps.

At a protest in Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Haryana was releasing Delhi's full share of water into Yamuna.

"This water gets stolen by tanker mafia after it enters Delhi because the ministers and MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party are hand in glove with them," Sachdeva charged.

He said the Delhi BJP will continue to protest against the AAP government till people get adequate water.

The party has been in power for the last 10 years but people are getting contaminated water, he said.

Party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal and Yogendra Chandolia also participated in the protests held at different places.

North East Delhi MP Tiwari, protesting along with party leaders and workers in Mukherjee Nagar, slammed water minister Atishi alleging theft by tanker mafia.

New Delhi MP Swaraj alleged AAP was elected by the Delhi people to work for them but the party was involved in publicity and corruption only.

"It is so unfortunate that the government that used to talk about giving free water, during their rule, Delhi is struggling for water. This is the voice of the people of Delhi who are in a dire state. They are suffering because the AAP government has not done a single thing to conduct any repair work for Delhi Jal Board's infrastructure in the last decade," she said during a protest in Moti Nagar.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal alleged that AAP wanted the water crisis to persist so that it could remain involved in politics over the issue.