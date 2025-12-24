BJP proposing elimination of Indian Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Berlin

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the BJP is proposing “elimination of the Constitution” that grants equal rights to all and vowed to create a system of Opposition’s resistance that will succeed in removing the party from power.

Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin last week, he also alleged that the BJP has launched a full-scale assault and has captured the institutional framework of the country to help use it as a tool for building its political power, and that is what the Opposition is fighting against.

In an hour-long video released by the Congress on Monday, Gandhi said India’s largest and complex democracy is a global asset, and the “assault” on the Indian democratic system is also an attack on the global democratic system. “What the BJP is proposing essentially is the elimination of the Constitution. Elimination of the idea of equality between states, elimination of the idea of equality between languages and religions, elimination of the idea of the central core of the Constitution, which is that every individual will have the same value,” the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said to a group of students at the Hertie School.

In the video, ‘Politics is the art of listening’, Gandhi said that when there is an attack on the democratic system, the Opposition has to find ways to counter it and not merely say that there is a problem with the elections.

“We will deal with it, and we will create a method, a system of Opposition resistance that will succeed. But, we’re not fighting the BJP. You have to understand that we’re fighting their capture of the Indian institutional structure,” he said.

Answering queries of students, Gandhi claimed there is a weaponisation of the institutional framework.

“We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India. The second thing is that there is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country,” he claimed.

The Congress leader noted that there is an atmosphere in India where the institutions are not performing the role they should be performing.

Gandhi said while the Europeans struggled to build a European Union, India built an economic and political union in 1947, which was based on the Constitution.