BJP promises Rs 2,100 per month for women, guaranteed jobs for ‘Agniveers’

Chandigarh: The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth and guaranteed government job for ‘Agniveers’ hailing from the state.



Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda released the ‘sankalp patra’ in presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar and head of the party’s poll manifesto committee, at Rohtak.

The ruling BJP in Haryana, which is eyeing to ride to power for a third consecutive term after the polls next month, also promised to purchase 24 crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The BJP government in Haryana was already buying 14 crops at MSP. Last month after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s announcement, the state cabinet gave approval to a proposal of buying 10 more crops at MSP. Facing flak from opposition parties over the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, which is for short-term military recruitment, Nadda said there will be a guarantee of government job for every ‘Agniveer’ hailing from Haryana.

Among 20 main points in the manifesto, the BJP promised Rs 2,100 per month for all women under the ‘Lado Lakshmi Yojna’.

The ruling party said two lakh government jobs will be given to the youth without ‘kharchi-parchi’, a reference to the alleged corruption prevailing earlier under the Congress regime. The ruling BJP also announced to give cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the ‘Har Ghar Grihni Yojna’.

Notably, the state government is already giving cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 under the ‘Har Ghar Grihini’ scheme to BPL and ‘antyodaya’ families in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said Haryana has marched on the path of progress during the BJP-led government.

“You will clearly see Haryana has changed and the difference is visible, “ he said referring to corruption and scams which allegedly took place during previous regimes.

The BJP also promised 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas if it is voted to power after the Assembly elections besides a scooter for every college-going female student in a rural area under the ‘Avwal Balika Yojna’.

Scholarships for Haryana students belonging to the OBC and SC communities in any government medical and engineering colleges in the country will be given, the BJP manifesto stated. While releasing the party manifesto, Nadda hit out at the Congress and accused it of reducing poll manifestos to a diluted document .

For the grand old party the manifestos are mere formality, with which they deceive the public, he charged and added that Haryana was earlier known as land of scams.