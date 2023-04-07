BJP prez Sanjay Kumar released from jail after securing bail

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested in a case related to class X exam paper leak was release from jail after a court in Hanumakonda granted him bail on Thursday night.



Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was named as the prime accused in the case relating to the alleged circulation of Class 10 (SSC) Hindi examination question paper in groups of an instant messaging app.

He was arrested by the Warangal Police on April 5 on charges of criminal conspiracy and malpractices, among others.

Speaking to reporters after being released from jail, Kumar demanded that the state government inquire into theC paper leak case with a sitting judge and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and minister KT Rama Rao should be expelled from the cabinet.

“The state government should announce an ex-gratia of Rs one lakh to each student who suffered due to question paper leak. These three demands should be met,” he said.

He alleged that 30 lakh candidates who appeared for service commission exam suffered due to paper leak and hence KT Rama Rao should be dropped from the cabinet.

“Your (KCR) family is liquor and leaker family,” he alleged and charged that the state government was trying to divert the issue of Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak case.

He dared the Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath to swear on his cap which has the Indian emblem (three lions) that whatever the official said was true.